Enjoy today’s sunshine, because Environment Canada says more wet weather is on the way.

A rainfall warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada says the region could get 40 to 70 millimetres of rain this week.

A half-kilometre section of Erie Shore Drive, which had been closed due to flooding, was re-opened Tuesday afternoon.

Tim Dick, director of drainage, asset and waste management,says the road was closed when strong southwest winds send water onto the roadway. When the winds shifted, the flooding abated.

With the ground already saturated, there may still be potential for some flooding in Windsor-Essex.

ERCA has issued a flood watch for the region.

Property owners are advised to inspect their properties today and ensure that all drainage outlets are functioning and not blocked or encumbered by debris or other materials.

Environment Canada says rain will spread back into Southern Ontario from the southwest Thursday reaching Eastern Ontario by Friday morning.