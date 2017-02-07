

CTV Windsor





With heavy rain on the way today residents are being warned to stay away from waterways due to the possibility of flooding.

Windsor-Essex is expected to get anywhere from 25-35mm of rain throughout the day and the frozen ground will make it tough for all that water to absorb.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says the mixture could create pools of water in low areas and near creeks and rivers.

ERCA has issued a flood watch for the region.

Periods of rain have already begun in Windsor and more is on the way.

Morning commuters are asked to take extra time to get to work as visibility may be reduced.



