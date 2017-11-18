Rainfall amounts prompt special weather statement
Rain collects at the side of the road in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 2, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, November 18, 2017 1:01PM EST
The Windsor region is under a special weather statement Saturday.
Environment Canada said rainfall associated with a developing low pressure system will cross the lower Great Lakes.
The rain is expected to move into the area Saturday afternoon and end Saturday night.
The rain may be heavy at times. Between 15 to 30 millimetres of rain is possible.
Chatham-Kent is also under the special weather alert.