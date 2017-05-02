

Residents near Lake Erie are experiencing flooding after persistent high winds.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for parts of Leamington along Robson Road and Point Pelee Drive.

ERCA has also issued a flood watch for the east limit of the Town of Essex, the Town of Kingsville, the west side of Point Pelee National Park and the west side of Pelee Island.

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. Total rainfall amounts may approach 50 mm this week, according to Environment Canada.

Officials say there is the possibility of shoreline erosion and flooding from waves overtopping breakwalls.

It’s the same situation in Chatham-Kent where waves are also pounding Erie beach.

The watch and warning are in effect until Wednesday morning.