A 93-year-old woman, who served with the Women Royal Navy service during the Second World War, has been given a Quilt of Valour.

Barbara Bolter was wrapped with her new quilt Thursday at her residence in the St. Clair Beach retirement home.

While Bolter never saw active duty, she provided cheer and comfort to those who did as a projectionist while stationed in Halifax with the WRN from 1942 to 1945.

Bolter's daughter requested the quilt for her mom.