Chatham-Kent police are asking for help identifying an alleged purse thief.

On Feb. 8, just before 9:30 p.m., police say a woman stole a purse while at the Riverview Bingo Palace located at 497 Riverview Drive in Chatham.

The purse contained a cell phone, money, identification and personal items.

The staff does not recognize the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Bryan Vaughan at bryanv@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87164. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.