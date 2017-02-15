Featured
Purse thief sought in Chatham: police
Police are looking for help identifying an alleged purse thief. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 3:02PM EST
Chatham-Kent police are asking for help identifying an alleged purse thief.
On Feb. 8, just before 9:30 p.m., police say a woman stole a purse while at the Riverview Bingo Palace located at 497 Riverview Drive in Chatham.
The purse contained a cell phone, money, identification and personal items.
The staff does not recognize the woman.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Bryan Vaughan at bryanv@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87164. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Windsor police and OPP get funding to improve response to sexual violence
- Caesars Windsor ranked among Canada’s best employers: Forbes
- Sole Focus Project hopes to raise $500K for mental health
- Purse thief sought in Chatham: police
- Two Windsor-Essex agencies join forces to help people who need assistance