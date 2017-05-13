

Several fundraising campaigns held by elementary school students in Windsor Essex has resulted in a large donation to the Jumpstart Nutrition program.

Twenty-seven schools participated in the Pucks For Bucks program in conjunction with the 2017 Memorial Cup.

At the Pucks For Bucks wrap up event Friday, $1000 was donated to the Jumpstart Nutrition program.

It provides a daily breakfast and healthy snacks to students free of charge.

That donation was augmented by a $2500 donation from Teachers Life.

Money raised from the Pucks For Bucks program will benefit 10,224 students in Windsor-Essex.