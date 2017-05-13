Featured
Pucks for Bucks raises cash for Jumpstart Nutrition program
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 10:40AM EDT
Several fundraising campaigns held by elementary school students in Windsor Essex has resulted in a large donation to the Jumpstart Nutrition program.
Twenty-seven schools participated in the Pucks For Bucks program in conjunction with the 2017 Memorial Cup.
At the Pucks For Bucks wrap up event Friday, $1000 was donated to the Jumpstart Nutrition program.
It provides a daily breakfast and healthy snacks to students free of charge.
That donation was augmented by a $2500 donation from Teachers Life.
Money raised from the Pucks For Bucks program will benefit 10,224 students in Windsor-Essex.
