Trustees heard higher enrollment and energy saving upgrades to schools have helped with the board’s bottom line at Tuesday’s night meeting.

The board achieved a 6.1 million dollar surplus for the 2017 fiscal year.

Board Vice Chair, Ron LeClair, says the board was facing a capital deficit of 13 million dollars a year ago.

He says it was it was around 16 million three years ago.

That amount now stands at 4.5 million dollars and it could be paid off in two years.

The surplus will help pay for the continued upkeep and improvements to schools – and pay down debentures for the construction costs of an existing school in LaSalle.