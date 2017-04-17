

CTV Windsor





Parents with childen in the Greater Essex County District School Board are encouraged to attend a budget consultation.

The board is preparing its 2017-2018 budget and wants public input.

Staff members say input from parents is an important component of the planning process.

The meeting will take place during the board's regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the school board building on Park Street West.

There will be another opportunity on May 2 during the board's operations and finance meeting.