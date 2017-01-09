Featured
Provincial police identify driver involved in a fatal crash in Kingsville
OPP are investigating in Kingsville after a motorist left the roadway and ended up in a wooded area off South Talbot Road on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 10:38AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 9, 2017 2:30PM EST
OPP have released the name of the man who was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Kingsville.
Authorities say 23-year-old Aaron Kuhlmann was killed when his Hyundai left the road and entered a wooded area around 9 a.m. Jan. 7.
Condolences on Kuhlmann’s Facebook site have been appearing from family and friends.
Police say the Kingsville man was travelling northbound on South Talbot Road when he lost control and his vehicle left the road on a curve.
The section of road was closed for most of Saturday.
The Technical Traffic Collision Instigators are reported to be close to completing their investigation into a cause.
Police confirm the weather didn’t play a factor
