Featured
Province will invest $50M more in Ontario's publicly-assisted colleges
Ontario Health Minister Deb Matthews speaks at a news conference in Toronto on Monday, December 10, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 5:44AM EDT
TORONTO - The province is expected to announce today that it will invest $50 million into Ontario's publicly-assisted colleges.
Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews will be at George Brown College in Toronto to announce the investment.
The government says the money will go toward "major initiatives that enhance student learning."
That includes specialized teaching software, new lab and shop equipment and efforts to modernize existing classrooms and labs.
The government also says some of the money will support the Northern Colleges Collaboration -- a partnership between northern Ontario's six public colleges with the goal of improving access to education in the North.
About 220,000 students are enrolled full-time at the 24 publicly-assisted colleges in the province.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Results of Ontario's first cap-and-trade auction expected today
- Province will invest $50M more in Ontario's publicly-assisted colleges
- Easter Seals Telethon in Windsor raises over $200,000 for disabled children
- London Knights force a game 7 with the Windsor Spitfires
- Talks break off between Canadian Hearing Society and CUPE Local 2073