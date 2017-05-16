Featured
Province investing $100K in three Windsor-Essex sport and recreation projects
Ontario is investing in three sport and recreation projects in Windsor-Essex.
The Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association is getting the largest share at $56,148 while Bike Windsor Essex is getting $24,000.
The town of LaSalle will also receive $20,000 to help pay for a consultant to develop an active living strategy for the municipality that will include a digital map that identifies trails and sports fields.
The province is supporting 127 sport and recreation projects in total, to help children and adults stay healthy and active.
The programs range from gymnastics for children to exercise programs for older adults with mobility challenges to local fitness classes for people of all ages and abilities.
"Staying physically active is a key part of being healthy for us as individuals, and for our communities” says Eleanor McMahon, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “I am pleased Ontario is supporting these innovative projects that will provide people with fun and healthy social interactions, improve their quality of life and keep them connected to their communities."
The Liberal government says it has provided more than $35 million in funding through the Ontario Sport and Recreation Communities Fund since this program was launched.
