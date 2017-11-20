

The activation area for the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program in Windsor, Amherstburg, Lakeshore and Tecumseh has been expanded.

Minister of Municipal Affairs Bill Mauro activated the program in the City of Windsor and the towns of Amherstburg, Essex, Lakeshore, LaSalle and Tecumseh in Essex County on Sept. 7, following heavy rainfall in the area.

The province says expanding the original activation area will allow more residents who were affected by the flood to submit claims for assistance.

Due to the expansion of the activation area, the deadline to submit claims for applicants in all of the affected municipalities is extended to March 20, 2018.

Significant rainfall, up to 290 millimetres in some areas, from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29 brought major flooding to Windsor, Tecumseh, and other parts of Essex County.

The Windsor International Airport broke a rainfall record, receiving 100mm of rain in a short period of time.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says over 1,000 basements were reported flooded and water levels were waist-high in some areas. City of Windsor officials say they received over 6,000 reports of basement flooding.

Affected individuals, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations that have experienced property damage or loss as a result of this disaster may be eligible to receive help with emergency and recovery expenses.

The program applies to a primary residence and its basic contents, or to a main small business, farm or not-for-profit organization. Damage from sewer backup is not eligible under the program except under special provisions for low-income households.

More information and detailed program guidelines are available at ontario.ca/DisasterAssistance or call toll-free 1-844-780-8925.