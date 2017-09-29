

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A bill that would give people who experience domestic or sexual violence 10 days of paid leave from work cleared a hurdle in the Ontario's legislature Thursday.

The private member's bill proposed by NDP Leader Andrea Horwath passed second reading with the support of both the Liberal government and Opposition Progressive Conservatives.

The bill must still be approved by a committee and voted on again by the legislature.

If passed, it would also provide up to 15 weeks of unpaid leave in addition to the paid absence provisions.

The government would cover the cost of the paid leave under the proposed legislation.

Horwath said Thursday that the bill would provide survivors of domestic or sexual violence more supports to get out of abusive relationships.