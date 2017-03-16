

The Liberals have started a tour to explain the province's recently announced plan to slash electricity rates.

Officials say Ontario is lowering electricity bills by 25 per cent on average for all residential customers as part of a significant system restructuring that is hoped to address long-standing policy challenges and ensure greater fairness.

Speaking at an event at EnWin Utilities today, Bob Delaney, parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Energy, explained that starting this summer, Ontario’s Fair Hydro Plan would provide households with this 25 per cent break.

He says many small businesses in the City of Windsor would also benefit from the initiative.

People with low incomes would receive even greater reductions to their electricity bills. As part of this plan, rate increases over the next four years would be held to the rate of inflation for everyone.

These measures include the eight per cent rebate introduced in January and build on previously announced initiatives to deliver broad-based rate relief on all electricity bills.

“Electricity costs rose because Ontario made $50 billion in capital investments in the future of our reliable electricity system,” said Delaney in a news release. “The Province reduced household electricity costs by moving electricity-related social assistance programs off the monthly electricity bills, and by paying for the generation and transmission assets in our electricity system over their full useful lifetime.

He says these moves have allowed Ontario to lower electricity bills by an average of 25 per cent for residential customers, and ensure rates remain stable in the future.