The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority has extended the Request for Proposals stage of the procurement process by four months.

The WDBA announced Thursday that the timetable for the public-private partnership procurement process was being reviewed.

Officials say the extension does not impact their commitment to begin significant construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge in 2018.

With this extension, WDBA will receive proponents’ proposals in May 2018.

Financial Close, which marks the completion of the procurement process, is planned for September 2018. Prior to this, the Preferred Proponent will be able to begin preliminary construction activities and site works.

WDBA officials say they are already making real progress on the bridge project with more than $350 million in ongoing works at the Canadian and U.S. project sites.

Throughout the procurement process, WDBA will continue to deliver preparatory activities on both sides of the border.

“Doing this work now enables our private-sector partner to begin construction as quickly as possible in 2018,” according to the WDBA statement.

“WDBA recognizes the strong interest that our stakeholders and communities on both sides of the border have in this historic project and we are committed to keeping the public informed of our progress and project milestones. “