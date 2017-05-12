

Essex County OPP and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board are cautioning students about prom parties.

Police say if alcohol and/or drugs are involved it is quite possible the party may get out of control leading to situations where teens and young adults expose themselves to unnecessary risks, both legal and health related.

Property owners can, and have been held civilly responsible for injuries sustained to persons on their property.

Police want to make it very clear that unsupervised after-prom parties and/or "field parties" are unsafe environments for anyone.

Officers are encouraging parents and caregivers to speak with young people about the associated dangers of attending such events and find alternative activities for them to partake in.

The Catholic school board issued a voice message to parents Thursday night.

“We would suggest that you discuss these parties with your children and discourage them from attending any after prom parties that do not include proper supervision,” said the message. “Proms are intended to be fun celebrations, but we also want our students to be safe. The best way to do that is to avoid unsafe situations. The safety of our students is always our first priority.”

The board says the parties are in no way endorsed or sanctioned by the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board or any of its schools.

The board also encourages parents to “take the time to discuss this important matter with your children.”