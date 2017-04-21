Featured
Probable case of Mumps investigated by Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 4:30PM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is investigating a probable case of Mumps.
CTV News has learned a letter was sent home to parents of students at Forest Glade Public School.
In it, the health unit suggests parents ensure their children have up to date immunization records.
Blood work has been sent away to confirm whether or not the health unit is in fact dealing with a case of mumps.
The manager of infectious disease protection says there's been one confirmed case of Mumps in Windsor-Essex since January 2017.
