

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





After several seasons of Dancing With The Stars, pro dancer Tony Dovolani is now showcasing his talents on the road.

Dovolani is part of "Dance to the Movies", that will be at Caesars Windsor on Friday. During a Skype interview with CTV News, he says being on tour is quite different than TV.

"When you're on TV the only audience you meet is whatever is in the studio, you don't get to meet too many outsiders. In this particular case, it's up close and personal,” says Dovolani. “You get to talk to the audience. We have a portion of the show where the audience can ask questions."

The all ages show includes a portion where Dovolani teaches a class, and brings kids on stage.

"It's a dream come true for the kids, especially dreamers that want to dance for the rest of their life, so what I do is get them on stage already so they can get over the stage fright and I teach them a little dance and they can get to performing," he says.

The show recreates some of the most iconic characters and memorable musical moments from movies like West Side Story, Chicago, Moulin Rouge and Dirty Dancing, but with a twist.

"There's parts that are just like the movie, but we are definitely adding our own flavour to it. We try to do a Dirty Dancing 2.0, which is going to be a little bit different."

For Dovolani, it's also a chance to give back to his Canadian fans.

"Canadians in general have been such great supporters of mine throughout all of the different Dancing With The Stars seasons and I'm so pleased that I can come up there and put on a show and get to meet a lot of them," says Dovolani.

The event also features stars from So You Think You Can Dance, American Idol and actress Lesley Ann Warren. Showtime is 8 p. m.