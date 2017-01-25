Featured
President of local minor hockey association in hot water over online comments
Windsor Minor Hockey Association president Dean Lapierre is upset over the theft of autographed jerseys in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 5:43AM EST
The Ontario Minor Hockey Association has launched an investigation into online comments made by the president of the Windsor Minor Hockey Association.
Dean Lapierre, president of the local association, made the comment on facebook over the past weekend in response to recent Women’s Marches in the U.S.
Lapierre wrote on his personal page “Good u dumb bitches,” when referencing how some Canadian women were delayed when crossing the border.
Speaking to AM800 Lapierre said, “I understand it is my personal Facebook, but yeah, I do represent Windsor Minor (Hockey Association) and I have for a long time.”
“The last thing I want to do is for any women to think I’m derogatory towards them because obviously that is not the case,” says Lapierre.
The post has since been taken down.
The OMHA says they will be investigating the comments made by Lapierre. Their code of conduct states that member shall, “Refrain from comments or behaviours … which are disrespectful, offensive, abusive, racist, or sexist… and will not be tolerated.”
