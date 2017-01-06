Featured
Power returns to customers in Essex County
Some of the damage from an crash in Essex County. (Courtesy Hydro One)
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 8:01AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 6, 2017 4:12PM EST
Power is back on for over 650 customers in in Essex County after a collision in front of a hydro distribution centre took down a pole.
Many customers spent the night without electricity as temperatures fell.
Power went out to about 1,000 customers after a vehicle took down a hydro pole in front of a distribution centre resulting in multiple power lines being taken down.
A warming centre was set up at Leamington Recreation for residents needed somewhere to go. It is now closed.
The crash occurred Thursday evening.
