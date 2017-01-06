

Power is back on for over 650 customers in in Essex County after a collision in front of a hydro distribution centre took down a pole.

Many customers spent the night without electricity as temperatures fell.

Power went out to about 1,000 customers after a vehicle took down a hydro pole in front of a distribution centre resulting in multiple power lines being taken down.

A warming centre was set up at Leamington Recreation for residents needed somewhere to go. It is now closed.

The crash occurred Thursday evening.



