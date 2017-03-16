

CTV Windsor





Power has been mostly restored after more than 2500 customers were without power in Essex County Thursday morning.

As of 8 a.m. power had been restored to most customers, but nearly 700 customers are still in the dark. By 8:30 a.m. almost all of the power was restored.

The outage covered a wide area, including parts of Lakeshore, Gosfield North and South, Sandwich South, Colchester North, Maidstone and Cottam.

The cause for the outage is not known and was first reported just before 4:30 a.m.

Hydro One crews are investigating.