Power restored to hundreds after outage in Essex County
A power outage across Essex County on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Hydro One)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 6:22AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 16, 2017 9:52AM EDT
Power has been mostly restored after more than 2500 customers were without power in Essex County Thursday morning.
As of 8 a.m. power had been restored to most customers, but nearly 700 customers are still in the dark. By 8:30 a.m. almost all of the power was restored.
The outage covered a wide area, including parts of Lakeshore, Gosfield North and South, Sandwich South, Colchester North, Maidstone and Cottam.
The cause for the outage is not known and was first reported just before 4:30 a.m.
Hydro One crews are investigating.
