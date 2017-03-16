

CTV Windsor





Early Wednesday morning more than 2500 customers are without power in Essex County.

As of 8 a.m. power had been restored to most customers, but nearly 700 customers are still in the dark.

The outage covers a wide area including parts of Lakeshore, Gosfield North and South, Sandwich South, Colchester North, Maidstone, and Cottam.

The cause for the outage is not known and was first reported just before 4:30 a.m.

Hydro One crews are investigating and it's not expected to be fully restored until 4 p.m.