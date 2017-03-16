Featured
Power outage affecting hundreds in Essex County
A power outage across Essex County on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Hydro One)
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 6:22AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 16, 2017 8:04AM EDT
Early Wednesday morning more than 2500 customers are without power in Essex County.
As of 8 a.m. power had been restored to most customers, but nearly 700 customers are still in the dark.
The outage covers a wide area including parts of Lakeshore, Gosfield North and South, Sandwich South, Colchester North, Maidstone, and Cottam.
The cause for the outage is not known and was first reported just before 4:30 a.m.
Hydro One crews are investigating and it's not expected to be fully restored until 4 p.m.
