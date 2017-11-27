Power bar overheats and causes $20K damage in Amherstburg house fire
Firefighters were called to a house fire in Amherstburg, Ont., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2017. (Courtesy Amherstburg fire)
Amherstburg fire officials say damage is estimated at $20,000 after a house fire on Sunday.
Crews were called to the single-family home in 8500 block of County Road 9 around 5 p.m.
Officials say it started in the second floor bedroom. A power bar overheated igniting clothing in the bedroom.
There were no reported injuries.