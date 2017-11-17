

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in the theft of a vehicle containing potentially explosive containers of unmixed tannerite.

The vehicle was stolen from the 100 block of Riverside Dr. on Sunday, Nov. 12. The complainant said their 2017 black Toyota Rav4 went missing from the parking garage overnight and that the vehicle contained 10 half-pound containers of unmixed tannerite. Tannerite is the brand name of a product often used in firearm target practice. Although it is not explosive on its own, when mixed with other agents, police say it can cause an explosion.

Police located the missing vehicle on Nov. 15, but the Tannerite was not in the vehicle.

Two days later, on Nov. 17, patrol officers spotted the suspect walking in the 600 block of Victoria Ave. He was arrested without incident.

Joel Davis, 27, of Windsor, is charged with break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The outstanding containers of Tannerite were recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com