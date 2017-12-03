

CTV Windsor





The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority says there is the potential for flooding in Chatham-Kent.

Weather forecasts are calling for strong winds Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon.

Sustained winds are predicted at speeds of 50 kilometres per hour with gusts of around 70 kilometres per hour Tuesday morning, the authority says.

Environment Canada’s Marine Forecast has not yet issued any strong wind warnings and wave forecasts only predict wave heights out until Monday at noon.

Earlier this year, flooding has occurred along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent when the area experiences sustained winds above 35 km/hr from the south

As the expected winds for tomorrow afternoon are just below this threshold, there is the possibility of flooding during this period, the authority says.

Associated with the flooding, there is a risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause shoreline erosion in vulnerable areas along the Lake Erie shoreline.