

CTV Windsor





Over 6.4 kilograms of suspected marijuana was seized at the Ambassador Bridge, according to the Canadian Border Service Agency.

CBSA says border officers found the marijuana concealed in a parcel on Oct. 4.

The parcel was part of a courier shipment.

CBSA officers have the legislated authority under the Customs Act to open and inspect any package entering Canada.

No charges were laid, but the investigation is still ongoing.