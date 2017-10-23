Pot found hidden in parcel at Ambassador Bridge: CBSA
Over 6.4 kilograms of suspected marijuana was seized at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Oct. 4, 2017. (Courtesy Canadian Border Service Agency)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, October 23, 2017 11:56AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 23, 2017 1:10PM EDT
Over 6.4 kilograms of suspected marijuana was seized at the Ambassador Bridge, according to the Canadian Border Service Agency.
CBSA says border officers found the marijuana concealed in a parcel on Oct. 4.
The parcel was part of a courier shipment.
CBSA officers have the legislated authority under the Customs Act to open and inspect any package entering Canada.
No charges were laid, but the investigation is still ongoing.