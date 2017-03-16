Featured
Pot being recalled by Leamington facility
This file photo shows marijuana in Markham, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016. The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 5:49PM EDT
Attention medical marijuana users.
Aphria in Leamington is voluntarily recalling 20 orders of dried pot due to higher concentration of THC in the pot than what is indicated on the label.
The product labels indicate the THC content at 21.1 percent, but it is actually 22.3 percent.
Officials say exposure to the stronger pot is not likely to cause any adverse health effects.
But anyone with the recalled product should contact Aphria.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.