Attention medical marijuana users.

Aphria in Leamington is voluntarily recalling 20 orders of dried pot due to higher concentration of THC in the pot than what is indicated on the label.

The product labels indicate the THC content at 21.1 percent, but it is actually 22.3 percent.

Officials say exposure to the stronger pot is not likely to cause any adverse health effects.

But anyone with the recalled product should contact Aphria.