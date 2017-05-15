

CTV Windsor





With a looming strike deadline - the union representing workers at Flex-n-Gate held an organization meeting for picket lines this afternoon.

Unifor local 195 president Gerry Farnham says no new talks are scheduled and his 200 members could walk off the job as early as Wednesday morning.

Talks between the union and the auto supplier to the mini-van plant broke off about one week ago.

Farnham says a walkout at Flex-n-Gate - which makes a part of the mini-van chassis - would quickly impact the line at Windsor Assembly Plant.