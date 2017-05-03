

Rich Garton





LaSalle police are on the lookout for what may be a cougar.

Two LaSalle residents observed what they believe to be a cougar walking behind houses in the 2500 block of Todd Lane around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The animal entered the bush that separates the Town of LaSalle and the City of Windsor.

Police say the creature was described as tan in colour and measuring approximately three feet tall and five feet long. Sr. Const. Albert Gibson says the residents who spotted the cat-like animal were unable to snap a photo before it disappeared into the brush.

Officers who responded to the call noted large tracks consistent with the animal description. They attempted to follow the trail but lost sight of the tracks as they entered the bush.

LaSalle police is warning residents not to approach this animal if located. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210.