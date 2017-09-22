

CTV Windsor





Planes at YQG Airport will soon be Orlando-bound.

Porter Airlines announced it is going to offer non-stop flights to Orlando from both Windsor and Ottawa on a seasonal basis, starting this December.

It’s the first time the airline is offering US-bound flights from an airport outside of Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto.

Flights out of Windsor run from Dec. 16 to March 31.

The cost of a one-way ticket is roughly $250.