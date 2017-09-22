Porter Airlines to add Windsor to Orlando flights
The front entrance of Windsor International Airport is shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 2:58PM EDT
Planes at YQG Airport will soon be Orlando-bound.
Porter Airlines announced it is going to offer non-stop flights to Orlando from both Windsor and Ottawa on a seasonal basis, starting this December.
It’s the first time the airline is offering US-bound flights from an airport outside of Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto.
Flights out of Windsor run from Dec. 16 to March 31.
The cost of a one-way ticket is roughly $250.