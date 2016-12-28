Featured
Popular Tecumseh principal being mourned
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 2:58PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:49PM EST
A popular principal at Tecumseh Vista Academy has passed away.
Paul Bisson, 53, died unexpectedly on Christmas Eve after suffering a heart attack.
Bisson is being remembered as a generous, kind and devoted leader by his family and friends.
“My husband loved his job. That was his passion” says Bisson’s wife Karen.
Karen and her children - daughters Nicole, 22, Natalie, 20 and son Eric, 17 – say they have been overwhelmed with messages of support from the community.
“Everyone that meets him, they get something out of him, like a laugh or compassion or a sense of caring” says Eric.
“He would always say together, we are better. That was his motto at school and he lived that every day” says Natalie.
A visitation for Paul Bisson will be held at Melady Funeral Home in Belle River on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The funeral mass will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Simon and St. Jude Church in Belle River.
