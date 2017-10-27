

CTV Windsor





The Royal Canadian Legion 2017 poppy campaign is underway in Windsor-Essex.

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara received the first poppy Friday to mark the start of the annual campaign.

Volunteers and legion members will be selling poppies starting this weekend. There are poppy boxes set up at dozens of locations across the region.

There is no set donation limit.

However, local Poppy chairman Archie Neilson says the funds raised are critical to the legion's efforts to support veterans and their families.

“We receive many veterans and their dependents looking for help during the course of the year,” says Neilson. “And we are able to help them through our poppy campaign.”

Legion Remembrance programs commemorate the men and women who died in the military service of Canada during war and peace.

The Poppy has been widely recognized as a symbol of Remembrance, since it was first adopted in 1921. By wearing the poppy, people demonstrate their gratitude to those who gave their lives for the freedom we enjoy.

Maintaining the tradition of Remembrance is a sacred trust and the Legion's most important role.

The Windsor Moose Lodge 1499 is ALSO hosting its third annual Honour of Duty Veterans brunch on Sunday.

It is free for all military service veterans in honour of their dtusy and service.

The Moose Lodge is located at 777 Tecumseh Rd. W. Doors opens at 10:30 a.m. with brunch served at 11:30 a.m.