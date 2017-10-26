

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say officers on their way to training exercises caught a potential thief red-handed.

Members of the Emergency Services Unit were working on a scheduled training day on Wednesday.

Just before 12 p.m., officers arrived at a vacant building located in the 4200 block of Industrial Drive to conduct their training exercise.

Officers entered the locked building using a key provided by the management and immediately heard noises from a utility room.

Power to the vacant building had previously been shut off, and the interior of the building was in darkness.

Officers commenced a search and found a man peeking around the corner near the utility room.

Officers say they communicated with management from the building and confirmed that the man did not have permission to be inside.

Numerous break-and-enter tools were found close to the man, as well as an extensive amount of damage to the interior of the building.

Portions of the ceiling, walls, and plumbing had been removed as it appeared the suspect was attempting to steal copper from the building.

The man was arrested without incident.

Wade Pickersgill, 40, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter, mischief/property damage over $5000, possession of break and enter tools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.