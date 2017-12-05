One man has found himself in police custody following an alleged attempted robbery at a convenience store overnight.

It took place at a store on Ouellette Avenue near Wyandotte Street, just before midnight on Monday.

An officer in a Prisoner Transportation Vehicle was in the area and arrived on scene. An employee was gesturing that the suspect was still in the store.

The officer observed the suspect inside with a scarf covering his face. As the officer approached, the suspect pushed past the employee at the front door.

The suspect was quickly placed under arrest without further incident.

Investigation revealed that the suspect entered the variety store with his face concealed with clothing. He approached the employee at the front counter and allegedly demanded cash and threatened that he had a firearm.

There were no injuries reported.

Lawson Veilleux, 18, from Windsor, is charged with robbery and having face masked with intent to commit indictable offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.