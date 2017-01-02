Featured
Police still searching for suspect after early morning stabbing
Police are still searching for a suspect after a stabbing in the early hours of Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor
Monday, January 2, 2017
Windsor Police are on the hunt for a suspect following an early morning stabbing.
Police say it happened around 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue near Niagara Street. One man was taken to hospital. The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.
