Police seek witnesses in record store arson investigation
Fire crews on scene at 3341 Tecumseh Road on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 2:31PM EST
Windsor police are looking for witnesses related to an arson investigation at a record store.
Officers were called to 3341 Tecumseh Rd on Monday after a fire at Awesome Records.
Windsor fire officials say the blaze was intentionally set. Damage is estimated at $175,000 to the structure and $75,000 to contents.
The lower portion of the building was a commercial address, while the upper portion was an apartment.
Officers determined that no one was inside the involved units. Once the fire was extinguished an investigation was launched.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4331, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
