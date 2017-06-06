

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after he was struck by a minivan in south Windsor.

Police say the boy underwent surgery after he was hit around 3:30 p.m. Monday on Dominion Boulevard near Curry Avenue.

Officers arrived to find citizens tending to a teenaged victim who was in a seated position in the west-side ditch.

The conscious teen was suffering injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle, and he was transported by paramedics to hospital.

Officers then met with a driver of a gold Dodge Caravan, who was stopped at the scene.

Investigators believe they have identified the involved driver and vehicle.

The victim remains in hospital with stable, but life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators have spoken to a number of witnesses, but believe there may still be witnesses to the incident who have not had the opportunity to speak with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4111, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com