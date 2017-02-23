

Windsor police are looking for witnesses after a driver suffered serious injuries from being ejected during a collision on Central Avenue at E.C. Row Expressway.

On Wednesday around 1:50 p.m. patrol officers were dispatched to the crash on the Central Avenue overpass.

Investigation revealed that the crash involved two vehicles and one driver had been ejected from the vehicle as a result of the impact.

The ejected person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

A second person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene was secured and roadway closed for several hours as accident reconstruction officers and identification officers processed the scene.

The accident remains under active investigation. Due to the heavy traffic volume in the area, investigators believe that potential witnesses may exist who did not have an opportunity to speak with officers at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4113, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com