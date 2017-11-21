

Windsor police are looking for two suspects after a man suffered serious injuries from an alleged assault.

Officers were called to the area of Ouellette Avenue and Tuscarora Street on Oct. 19 around 2:20 a.m., for a report of a man who was assaulted by two men, after leaving nearby business.

When officers arrived, they saw paramedics attending to the injured man, who was subsequently transported to hospital with serious injuries to his head and face.

Investigation revealed that the victim was involved in an altercation with a man when another man forced him to the ground.

Police say both suspects proceeded to assault the victim while he was on the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.