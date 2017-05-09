

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for two men following the latest pharmacy robbery in Windsor.

Police say around 8:50 p.m. the Rexall Pharmacy on Huron Church Rd. near Totten was robbed when two male suspects entered the building armed with knives.

The suspects made off with an undisclosed about of pharmaceuticals, and no one was injured during the robbery.

The first suspect is described as white, thin build, 6’, in his 20’s, and wearing a grey hoodie.

The second suspect is believed to be white, 5’9”, thin build, also in his 20’s and wearing a red burgundy hoodie.