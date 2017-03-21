Featured
Police seek three people related to jewellery theft
Windsor police are searching for two women in connection to a jewellery theft. (Courtesy Windsor police)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 3:21PM EDT
Windsor police are searching for three people wanted in connection to a jewellery theft.
Investigators say two women entered a store in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue around 1:15 p.m. last Thursday.
Police say they were looking at a ring, then left the store, and came back a few minutes later to view the same ring.
Police claim a man was waiting outside of the store and appeared to be talking a cell phone with one of the female suspects inside the store.
The man then held the door open to the business and the two women walked outside.
All three suspects were seen running northbound through a parking lot and into a grey car before driving off.
Police have released images of the female suspects.
The male suspect is described as black, in his late 20's or early 30's, with a slender build. He was wearing prescription glasses, dark blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- University of Windsor tops list of ‘Canada's Rising Stars’
- Suspicious person reported near two Leamington schools
- OPP report increase in distracted driving offences, deaths
- 'Big shoes to fill': Three generations honour Johnny Cash music
- Chatham-Kent police officer faces more sexual assault charges: SIU