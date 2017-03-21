

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are searching for three people wanted in connection to a jewellery theft.

Investigators say two women entered a store in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue around 1:15 p.m. last Thursday.

Police say they were looking at a ring, then left the store, and came back a few minutes later to view the same ring.

Police claim a man was waiting outside of the store and appeared to be talking a cell phone with one of the female suspects inside the store.

The man then held the door open to the business and the two women walked outside.

All three suspects were seen running northbound through a parking lot and into a grey car before driving off.

Police have released images of the female suspects.

The male suspect is described as black, in his late 20's or early 30's, with a slender build. He was wearing prescription glasses, dark blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt.