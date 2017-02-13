

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for suspects after a couple of unrelated convenience store robberies.

Police released this surveillance photo showing a masked male and female after the male grabbed a cash register from the counter and ran out of the store.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Walker Road.

The woman is described as 5’5”, slim build, with a blue jacket and hood, blue baseball hat, black ski mask, black pants and shoes.

The male is white 6’4”, medium build, wearing glasses, grey hoodie, red jacket, black jeans and a black ski mask.

In the second instance, a man brandishing a knife demanded money at a convenience store in the 300 block of Mill Street at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

He left with a quantity of money and other items heading down Peter Street.

He's described as around 5’4”, small stature, slender build, wearing a 3/4 black coat, black track pants, red scarf, gold rim prescription glasses and carrying a black over-the-shoulder bag.