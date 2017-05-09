

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a convenience store robbery on University Avenue.

On Sunday at 5:25 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a convenience store located in the 2100 block of University Avenue West for a report of a robbery just occurred.

Police say investigation revealed that at 5:20 p.m. a man walked into the store and demanded the cash drawer.

The clerk provided the drawer, and the suspect exited the store, got on a bicycle, and fled eastbound on University Avenue.

No one was injured and no weapon was seen.

The Forensic Identification Branch attended the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man, 30-40 years old, about 5’6”, skinny build with a skinny face and deep eyes, wearing a black or green jacket covering his face below the eyes with a winter-type cover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com