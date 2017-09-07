

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man after a theft from a vehicle in the River Canard area.

Police say it took place sometime overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday, a man attended the Mac’s Milk at 12270 Tecumseh Road East in Tecumseh and used a card that had been stolen from the vehicle.

The man was captured by the store’s surveillance system as he left the store.

If anyone may have information relevant to the investigation, you are encouraged to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Residents are reminded to “Lock it or Lose it” in order to deter these types of crimes from occurring and to prevent yourself from becoming a victim.