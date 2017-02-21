Featured
Police seek suspect after Mill Street Mac’s Milk robbed again
Windsor police are looking for a suspect after another robbery at the Mac’s Milk on Mill Street in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 10:44AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 21, 2017 10:47AM EST
Windsor police are looking for a suspect after another robbery at the Mac’s Milk on Mill Street.
On Tuesday at 4:10am, patrol officers were dispatched to a robbery that just occurred at the convenience store in the 300 block of Mill Street.
Investigation revealed that an unknown male entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing.
Police say he approached the employee at the front counter and demanded money while brandishing a knife. The suspect quickly left the store with a quantity of money and other items.
There were no injuries as a result of the incident and the investigation is ongoing.
The suspect is described as a white man, 5'5, slender build, wearing black pants, black jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt, white running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
