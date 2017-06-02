

There has been yet another robbery of a pharmacy in Windsor-Essex, the 10th in 2017.

Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a mid-day robbery at a pharmacy on Howard Avenue.

On Thursday at 3:30 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a pharmacy located in the 2400 block of Howard Avenue in regards to a panic alarm.

Investigation determined that the pharmacy had been robbed.

Police say a suspect had entered the business, approached the counter, and produced a note demanding narcotics.

The suspect lifted his shirt to reveal what was described as being the butt of a handgun.

The suspect received a quantity of narcotics and fled on foot, northbound through a parking lot and across a set of train tracks toward Fraser Avenue.

The suspect then entered a waiting mid-size black SUV which drove off northbound on Fraser Avenue.

No one was injured in this incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25-30 years of age, 5'7-5'8, skinny build, 120 lbs - 130 lbs. Police say he possible has fresh scars on his face. He was wearing a white or grey t-shirt and wire rimmed "aviator" style sunglasses.

The Major Crimes Branch is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com