Windsor police say they are looking for a suspect after a man brandished a handgun and robbed a convenience store in the east end.

Officers were called to the store at Seminole Street and Pillette Road on Tuesday at about 1:45 a.m.

Investigation revealed that the suspect entered the store with his face covered with a white bandana and a black laptop bag over his head.

Police say he brandished a handgun and demanded cash from the employee at the front counter. He quickly left store with a quantity of money and was last seen walking northwest through the parking lot.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The suspect was described as a white man, 5'8”. He was wearing a black laptop bag on his head, a white kerchief covering his face, white T-shirt, beige shorts, white socks and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.