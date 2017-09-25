

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a suspect after six overnight robberies in the city.

Officers were first called to a robbery at a convenience store located in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue on Sunday at 11:45 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a man entered the store brandishing a blunt object and demanded money.

The suspect then fled with a quantity of cash on foot.

Over the next several hours patrol officers responded to five other robberies that were all similar in nature:

-Convenience store located in the 800 block of Campbell Avenue: (Sept. 25 at approx. 3 a.m.)

-Restaurant located in the 400 block of Tecumseh Road East: (Sept. 25 at 3:45 a.m.)

-Convenience store and a connected restaurant (two robberies) located in the 1300 block of Walker Road: (Sept. 25 at 3:50 a.m.)

-Restaurant located in the 2200 block of Wyandotte Street East (Sept. 25 at 4 a.m.)

During each robbery, the male suspect approached an employee, brandished a blunt weapon resembling a club/stick, and demanded money.

No one was injured in any of the reported incidents.

A possibly involved suspect vehicle is described as a white sport utility vehicle or a dark coloured four door hatchback car.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch are actively investigating these robberies.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach.

Investigators are seeking the identity of the wanted male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.