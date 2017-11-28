

Essex County OPP are looking for the owner of a significant amount of cash that was dropped in a Tecumseh business.

On Nov. 15, a customer attended the business and dropped a significant quantity of cash in the store prior to leaving.

The store clerk has turned the money over to OPP and officers are looking to return it to the rightful owner.

If anyone has information regarding this found money, they are urged to contact the Tecumseh OPP detachment at 519-735-2424 to provide proof of ownership.